DICK’S Sporting Goods Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 10,700 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 711% compared to the average volume of 1,320 put options.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,639,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,019 shares of company stock worth $7,387,589. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.