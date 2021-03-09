Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Up 10.2%

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) shot up 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.95. 4,085,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 10,089,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.
The firm has a market cap of $92.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.
