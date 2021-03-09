Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Up 10.2%

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) shot up 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.95. 4,085,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 10,089,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $92.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.