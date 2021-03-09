Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $803,708.50 and approximately $1,144.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $223.56 or 0.00412235 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

