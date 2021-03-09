Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,126 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $26,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,136. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $132.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.89. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.