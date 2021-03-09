Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Up 15.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shares rose 15.5% during trading on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $100.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Digital Turbine traded as high as $73.87 and last traded at $71.51. Approximately 5,896,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,036,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.92.

APPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.