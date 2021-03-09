DigitalBits (XDB) Price Reaches $0.0548 on Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $41.71 million and $1.52 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 80.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.98 or 0.00434101 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00045592 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.17 or 0.05442854 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000470 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,617,656 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

