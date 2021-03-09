Digitalcoin Price Up 190.3% Over Last 7 Days (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $261,480.62 and $11.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 190.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,235.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,834.48 or 0.03382447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.66 or 0.00368143 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $537.76 or 0.00991534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.33 or 0.00411774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.45 or 0.00347470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00248582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00022265 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,080,656 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

