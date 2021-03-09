DigitalNote Hits Market Capitalization of $15.48 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 61.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $15.48 million and approximately $157,333.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.32 or 0.00417869 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,032,372,149 coins and its circulating supply is 4,875,667,452 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

