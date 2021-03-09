Dimecoin (DIME) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $999.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006710 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003341 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00194540 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

