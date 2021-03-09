Dimitri Elkin Buys 600,000 Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Stock

Twelve Seas Investment Company (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) CEO Dimitri Elkin acquired 600,000 shares of Twelve Seas Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OTCMKTS TWLVU traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,843. Twelve Seas Investment Company has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40.

Get Twelve Seas Investment alerts:

About Twelve Seas Investment

Twelve Seas Investment Company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.