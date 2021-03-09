Dimitri Elkin Buys 600,000 Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Stock

Twelve Seas Investment Company (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) CEO Dimitri Elkin acquired 600,000 shares of Twelve Seas Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
OTCMKTS TWLVU traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,843. Twelve Seas Investment Company has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40.
About Twelve Seas Investment
