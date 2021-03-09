Dine Brands Global (DIN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $83.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/3/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $92.00 to $100.00.

3/3/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $95.00.

2/10/2021 – Dine Brands Global was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Dine Brands Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Shares of DIN stock opened at $87.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $88.37.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,480 in the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,017,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,411,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 243,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $10,416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,216,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

