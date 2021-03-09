Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Insider Jay D. Johns Sells 2,407 Shares

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $196,314.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,002.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.38. 366,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,622. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $88.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.51. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,753,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,366 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 212.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.63.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

