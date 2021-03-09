DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.84

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.84 and last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 64067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.58.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$321.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.51.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

