Diversicare Healthcare Services (DVCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS DVCR opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.27 and a beta of 0.62. Diversicare Healthcare Services has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.25.

Get Diversicare Healthcare Services alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc bought 58,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $213,948.28. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.