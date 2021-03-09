DMM: Governance (DMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.26 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $928,914.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance token can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00056896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.03 or 0.00781826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00065711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMG is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,512,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,172,659 tokens. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

DMM: Governance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

