DMScript Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. DMScript has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DMScript has traded 46.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript token can currently be purchased for about $0.0632 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.57 or 0.00510488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00069544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00056450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00077754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00077179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.22 or 0.00522815 BTC.

DMScript Token Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,000,000 tokens. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

