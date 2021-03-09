DNotes (NOTE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,179.00

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, DNotes has traded 40.3% higher against the dollar. DNotes has a total market cap of $14,852.65 and approximately $5,179.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DNotes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DNotes

DNotes is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

