DNotes Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, DNotes has traded down 55.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DNotes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DNotes has a total market capitalization of $16,884.66 and $33,643.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DNotes

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

