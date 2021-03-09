Doctors Coin Market Cap Reaches $142.34 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Doctors Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $142.34 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00061017 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

Doctors Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

