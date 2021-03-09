Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.91 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $7.40 billion and approximately $2.91 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.59 or 0.00364678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 82.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,688,190,346 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

