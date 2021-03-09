Dogecoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.12 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.25 billion and $2.12 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.53 or 0.00364322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000157 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,688,190,346 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

