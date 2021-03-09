Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 84,218 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 17,372 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of D stock opened at $70.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,493.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.