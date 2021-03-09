Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Ecofin Advisors Ltd

Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 2.5% of Ecofin Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ecofin Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

D traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.82. 117,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,670. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3,493.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

