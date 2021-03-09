Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,376 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,688 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,027,000 after acquiring an additional 970,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.80. 158,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3,600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

