Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Increased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 303.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 84,218 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 17,372 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 75.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.72. 102,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,670. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,493.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.88.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.