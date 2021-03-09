Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $400.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Argus from $455.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.22.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $333.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.44. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $275.22 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $184,108,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,296,000 after purchasing an additional 180,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

