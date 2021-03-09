Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Up 6.2%

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $354.61 and last traded at $354.08. 1,404,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 646,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.22.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.01.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,100,000 after purchasing an additional 71,942 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,108,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.