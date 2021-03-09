Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Up 13.2%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s share price shot up 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.24 and last traded at $62.32. 397,976 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 394,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.04.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOMO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Domo from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 3.07.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $218,503.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,639 shares in the company, valued at $634,213.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 303,759 shares of company stock worth $16,478,979 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 188,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 53,145 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth $13,117,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

