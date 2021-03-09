Donald J. Spring Sells 1,658 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $47,916.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,108.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MSBI opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $648.90 million, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

