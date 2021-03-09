DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Trading 6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $162.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DoorDash traded as high as $147.21 and last traded at $141.48. 20,396,035 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 487% from the average session volume of 3,476,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.41.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DASH. Barclays initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.65.

About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

