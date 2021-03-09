Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.97. Dorman Products reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 891,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,382,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 740,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,273,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,820,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,382,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DORM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.64. 5,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,002. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average of $92.59. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.