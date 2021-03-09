Douglas F. Bauer Sells 62,974 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 997,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,202. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,288,000 after buying an additional 1,195,933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,976,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,875,000 after buying an additional 729,462 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $9,284,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,006,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,401,000 after buying an additional 509,367 shares during the last quarter.

TPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

