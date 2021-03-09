Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) SVP Sells $481,061.00 in Stock

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DOV stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.92. The stock had a trading volume of 894,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,322. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.85. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $133.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $116,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,296,000 after buying an additional 647,756 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 532.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after buying an additional 409,875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after buying an additional 358,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $35,227,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.