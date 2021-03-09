DPRating Achieves Market Capitalization of $472,040.18 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. DPRating has a total market cap of $472,040.18 and approximately $27,179.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One DPRating token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00057311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.40 or 0.00787756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00027142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00065775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00030396 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

About DPRating

RATING is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

