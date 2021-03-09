DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). DraftKings posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Shares of DKNG traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.09. 631,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,424,289. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $72.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $56,315,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 315.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 308,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 233,983 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

