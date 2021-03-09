DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $60.98 on Monday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $72.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 517.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 36,158 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $1,177,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $978,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

