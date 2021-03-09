DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DKNG. Benchmark upped their price objective on DraftKings from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.18.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $60.00 on Monday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $72.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in DraftKings by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

