DragonVein Trading Up 32.3% This Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein token can currently be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,425.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.92 or 0.00995719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.00346754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00028985 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000863 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

DragonVein Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

