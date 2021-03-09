Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.94

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.94 and traded as high as C$13.24. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$13.21, with a volume of 532,408 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on DIR.UN shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

