DREP (DREP) Price Up 68.6% Over Last Week

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One DREP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. DREP has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $16.23 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded up 68.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00056678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.14 or 0.00773349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00027040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00065421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00029998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,988,670,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,975,834,579 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.