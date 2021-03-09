Drive Shack (DS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Analysts expect Drive Shack to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE DS opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Drive Shack has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $162.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.