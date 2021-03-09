Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Reaches Market Cap of $59.53 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $59.53 million and $3.87 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00003508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.41 or 0.00511985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00054528 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00077431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00077808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.50 or 0.00508458 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

