DuckDaoDime Price Reaches $87.37 on Major Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. One DuckDaoDime token can now be purchased for $87.37 or 0.00162327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $90.31 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.34 or 0.00494857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00066350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00050943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00077547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00077170 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.22 or 0.00464897 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,033,715 tokens. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

