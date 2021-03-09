Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DUFRY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dufry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS DUFRY traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.58. 279,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,030. Dufry has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

