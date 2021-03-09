Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.47. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DURYY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Dürr Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.