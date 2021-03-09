Dusk Network (DUSK) Achieves Market Cap of $105.10 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $105.10 million and $18.05 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00057073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.76 or 0.00788956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00066945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00031398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,084,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars.

