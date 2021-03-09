Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 20,419 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 658.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 45,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 41.9% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $76.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.53. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

