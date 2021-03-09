Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 39,227 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 676.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,227 shares during the period. PNM Resources makes up approximately 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of PNM Resources worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PNM Resources by 666.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PNM Resources by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 784,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,413,000 after buying an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PNM Resources by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 318,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

PNM stock opened at $47.42 on Monday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.