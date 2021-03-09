Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 5,942 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 425.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

Shares of PH opened at $299.99 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $302.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.67 and a 200-day moving average of $248.38.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

