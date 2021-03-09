Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,419 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in General Motors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $19,593,627.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 441,686 shares in the company, valued at $19,054,334.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 643,604 shares of company stock valued at $28,348,245 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $53.75 on Monday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

